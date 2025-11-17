Clark Howard: Homeowner stuck with fines for previous upgrades to house

DAYTON — For first-time homebuyers, dream purchases can turn into a nightmare, where you are left with fines and complicated paperwork.

News Center 7 Consumer Advisor Clark Howard explains that a recent home permit pitfall could cost you thousands.

Homeowner Annissa Roberts wanted to ensure that permits were obtained for the work done by the prior owner, but it ended up costing her.

“I just feel like these people kind of stole a piece of my heart,” she said. The home that Roberts just purchased was perfect for her.

“It was very cozy, and it looked like me,” Roberts said.

Months after she moved, Roberts put up a privacy fence. A few months later, a bright yellow sign was posted on her front door. “This notice had placed her on June 25th, a stop work order,” Roberts said.

The sign was not just for the fence, but for a list of upgrades done without the proper permits before she owned the house.

“My life was turned upside down. I felt like part of my happiness in my home has been destroyed,” Roberts said.

With looming deadlines, Roberts had no choice but to move forward on fixing the issues.

“I want to protect my home. I love my home, and I’m not going to let whatever these people did to me tarnish what I worked so hard for,” Roberts said.

Real Estate Attorney Erin Glynn said getting action can be hard. “When it comes to real estate, you buy it, and if it’s broken, it’s your problem.”

Glynn continued by saying, “Is it cheaper and faster for me to fix the problem, or is it a route I want to take, trying to get somebody else who’s notoriously done the wrong thing and try and think they’re going to do the right thing for me this one time?”

That’s why it’s important to do your homework before you buy a home, Howard said. Look at Google Maps or old real estate photos to see what the house used to look like, if it looks like work has been done. Howard said ask all the questions – were the contractors licensed and insured, were the permits pulled, and ask for proof if they can’t provide it.

“That is your opportunity to walk away unscathed. But once you sign that contract and furthermore sign the loan agreement with your mortgage company, the house is yours,” Glynn said.

For Roberts, the financial burden added up quickly. “I was so close to thinking I was going to lose my home.”

Almost four months later, multiple failed inspections, holes in her walls to check wiring, and thousands in repairs and fees, Roberts’ permit nightmare was finally over.

Howard said you must protect yourself before you close. If you or your inspector sees renovations or additions, you should demand proof of permits, or you don’t buy.

