Clark Howard: How side hustles allow extra cash for some

Desiree White, a former nurse, told Clark long hours and time away from her family added to her burn out. A single mom at the time, White started thinking about ways to make some extra cash.

CONYERS, Georgia — Desiree White turned her career burnout into a thriving auto repair business, Crowns Corner Mechanics, in Conyers, Georgia.

After facing career fatigue as a nurse, Desiree White began flipping cars to make extra cash and discovered a passion for auto mechanics.

“It’s unexplainable,” said Desiree White about her transition from nursing to owning a successful auto repair shop. “I can’t explain the feeling, because there is no dictionary word that can explain how I feel as a person, how I felt as a mom, an entrepreneur, a boss.”

White’s journey into auto repair began when she faced a long commute and time away from her family, prompting her to seek additional income.

She started by flipping cars, realizing that everyone needs a car, and learned auto repair skills by watching ‘how-to’ videos on YouTube.One particular car needed extensive work, and instead of taking a loss, she fixed it by following online tutorials, which led to the engine light going away and the car running better.

Her success in fixing cars led her to open her own shop, Crowns Corner Mechanics, where she now works on all types of vehicles.

White documented her journey on social media, amassing over 130,000 followers on TikTok and millions of views across her page.

Clark Howard noted her mechanical talent, which she discovered through exploration and passion, leading to joy and happiness in her new career.

Desiree White’s story exemplifies how pursuing a passion can lead to unexpected success and fulfillment, transforming her life from career burnout to entrepreneurial triumph.

