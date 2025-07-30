Clark Howard: Savings when shopping for your dorm room

female college student move in dorm. they are talking in the room

DAYTON — As college students prepare to move into dorms, the pressure to create a picture-perfect living space can lead to high costs, but consumer advisor Clark Howard offers tips to save money.

Clark Howard emphasizes that while setting up a college dorm can be expensive, there are strategies to reduce costs significantly. He shares insights from his experience of setting up dorms for his own children, noting that each time it became cheaper.

“I’ve been through this three times, getting kids set up in their first college dorm, and each time it’s been cheaper,” said Clark Howard.

“There are so many things out there that can cost a lot of money,” said college freshman Bekah De Leon. “So I am trying to find financially better ways to pay for and decorate my room.”

Bekah is working multiple summer jobs to afford dorm supplies and is collaborating with her mother, Cheri De Leon, to find online deals. They suggest sharing needs with friends and family, as this can lead to receiving items for free.

She also highlights the benefits of thrifting and dividing costs with roommates to save money. “Even just dividing it helps a lot with cutting costs, so you’re not paying for all of it alone,” she explained.

Websites like Dormify and Amazon are recommended for organizing and sharing dorm item lists with roommates. Additionally, Facebook groups dedicated to college students can offer guidance and deals.

Lara Becker and Jessica Brown, who run The Dorm Guide and a Facebook group with over 125,000 followers, advise focusing on practical, reusable, and quality items. They demonstrate cost-saving hacks, such as using zip ties to attach a headboard to a dorm bed.

The Dorm Guide also stresses the importance of planning for item disposal to avoid waste, as seen in a video showing a dumpster filled with discarded dorm items.

Bekah acknowledges the social pressure to buy trendy items seen online, but advises finding what works best for individual needs. Her mother, Cheri De Leon, suggests balancing desired purchases with more economical choices.

Clark Howard warns about potential scams in social media groups for buying and selling dorm items, advising students to ensure the legitimacy of such transactions. With careful planning and resourcefulness, students can set up their dorms without breaking the bank.

