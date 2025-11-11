Cleanup continues of centuries-old cemetery hidden in Miami Valley woods

Cleanup continues of centuries-old cemetery hidden in Miami Valley woods This Veteran’s Day, News Center 7 caught up with a Tipp City man working to restore a cemetery where six Revolutionary War veterans are buried.
By WHIO Staff

CHAMPAIGN — This Veteran’s Day, News Center 7 caught up with a Tipp City man working to restore a cemetery where six Revolutionary War veterans are buried.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

John Zerkle and volunteers have cleared out a lot of the brush and fallen over headstones.

Learning about more of the history at Rector Gard as they clean.

Zerkle said there are six Revolutionary War heroes and two War of 1812 veterans buried there.

TRENDING STORIES:

The cemetery is in such bad shape, it’s not clear where their burial sites are.

“It breaks my heart that we don’t know exactly where they are at, but I’m hoping with the research and more and more digging, we will be able to find those graves,” Zerkle said.

He said once News Center 7 aired his story in June, he was flooded with people coming out to help.

“It’s unbelievable we have found so many tombstones, a lot of them are falling over, but we can find them. There’s only a couple of areas that need some work. We’re also getting closer to the original entrance,” Zerkle said.

He said that in the future, they hope to have it transformed and want an official entrance for the cemetery so people in the community can come and pay their respects.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!