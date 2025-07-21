Cleanup continues from possible tornado in Clark County neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY — Neighbors continue to clean up after a strong storm ripped through a Clark County community this weekend.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher is in Clark County this morning checking the damage on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. to 7 a.m.

>>PHOTOS: Sky 7 drone footage shows Clark County storm damage

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported by News Center 7, a possible tornado caused damage around 9:40 p.m. on Saturday in the Northridge area.

The hardest hit areas were north of Moorefield Road between W Ridgewood and E Ridgewood Roads.

Our news crew saw damaged homes and trees as well as downed power lines.

Sky 7 captured footage of an elderly woman’s driveway completely blocked by a tree.

“When something like this happens, it’s unexpected, and obviously it can cost a lot of money for the homeowner,” said Casey Tingley, with Tingley’s Green Land Services.

Tingley, Steve Tobin, and Bryce White make up the core group of Ohio-based non-profit organization Ohio Hope Builders.

With over 20 volunteers, the group cleared 10 homes.

The National Weather Service has not determined if this damage was caused by a tornado at this time.

Clark County Sheriff Chris Clark said there is “significant damage.”

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

0 of 11 Damage in the area of W Ridgewood Damage in the area of W Ridgewood Damage in the area of W Ridgewood Damage in the area of W Ridgewood Damage in the area of W Ridgewood Damage in the area of W Ridgewood Damage in Clark County Damage in Clark County Damage in Moorefield Twp Storm damage Clark County

0 of 55 Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Storm damage in Clark County, Northridge Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Storm damage in Clark County, Northridge Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Storm damage in Clark County, Northridge Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Storm damage in Clark County, Northridge Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Storm damage in Clark County, Northridge Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Storm damage in Clark County, Northridge Photo from: Will Reed/Staff Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Possible tornado damage in Clark County in the Northridge area. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Possible tornado damage in Clark County in the Northridge area. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Possible tornado damage in Clark County in the Northridge area. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Storm Damage in Clark County, Northridge Reports of damage and power outages in Clark County in the Northridge area after getting reports of a possible tornado. Crop damage in Shelby County (Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Crop damage in Shelby County (Shelby County Sheriff's Office) Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Northridge Storm Damage Sunday Waltin Lane Damage (iWitness7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7) Storm Damage in Clark County (iWitness 7)

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group