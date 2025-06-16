Cleanup efforts begin for ‘eyesore’ fire pile in Dayton after several delays

Cleanup efforts for a large pile of debris that used to be the Cornell Meat Market officially started Monday after several delays.

DAYTON — Cleanup efforts for a large pile of debris that used to be the Cornell Meat Market officially started Monday after several delays.

As reported on News Center 7 at 6:00, a large fire destroyed the market on Cornell Drive eight months ago, and the property has been an “eyesore” ever since.

Neighbors told News Center 7 that they are happy to finally see some progress.

“I drive by every morning to see how much of an eyesore it is. So, I’m pleased that they are finally doing something to it,” Dayton resident Dan Cotton said.

Cotton has been managing a group home around the corner from the market for 30 years.

He said he remembers the business at its peak.

“It was nice. No problem at all. Like I said, it’s the only grocery store around here, so it was convenient for the neighborhood,” Cotton said.

He said that although the clean-up has taken months to start, the area has been quiet.

“Cut down on a lot of activity,” Cotton said. “Which I’m happy for that.”

The construction company that was hired faced a series of problems last week, which delayed the start of the cleanup.

Some include not having a water meter to spray the site and needing the correct lines for the fire hydrants.

The issues delayed the efforts, making Monday the first official day of cleanup.

“I’m glad they are working on it,” Cotton said.

Once the lot is clear, neighbors are hoping for something new.

“Another grocery store would be good,” Cotton said.

The cleanup crew didn’t want to speak on camera, but they said they are hoping the site will be cleared in the next few weeks.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

