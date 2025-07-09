Cleanup underway after car drops dozens of windows onto street

Street closure (City of Piqua)
By WHIO Staff

PIQUA — A street had to be closed after dozens of windows fell from a vehicle.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

East Main Street is closed between Cleveland Street and the East Main Street Bridge, the city of Piqua posted on social media.

TRENDING STORIES:

The city said a vehicle dropped around 12 windows onto the street.

The street is expected to open within the next hour.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

 

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!