Cleanup underway after mercury spill in Greene Co. neighborhood; EPA investigating cause

The Ohio Environmental Protection Agency is investigating a mercury spill in a Greene County neighborhood on Saturday.

Ohio EPA’s Spill Hotline received a report about a suspected mercury spill on Murray Hill Drive in Xenia Township around 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.

An Ohio EPA On-Scene Coordinator and the Office of Emergency Response (OER) arrived on scene by 3 p.m., the spokesperson said.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a Xenia dispatcher said police and fire crews were called to the area around 5 p.m.

Upon arrival, Ohio EPA crews confirmed there was mercury in the roadway.

“The source of and the amount of mercury released is still unknown,” the spokesperson said.

The health department requested the assistance of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (USEPA), and a federal on-scene coordinator arrived around 7:30 p.m.

The federal agency is now handling the investigation into the spill, the spokesperson said.

No one was evacuated from their homes; however, the road was closed to help prevent the spread.

“Cleanup efforts have begun on the roadway and additional screening is happening to ensure there are no traces of mercury outside the closed roadway,” the spokesperson said.

