Clerk knocked unconscious during gas station robbery

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — A clerk was hurt during a robbery in Harrison Township.

Around 6:30 p.m. dispatchers received a 911 hang-up from the BP on Shoup Mill, according to a media release.

Deputies said a tall African American male robbed the gas station.

During the robbery, the suspect knocked the clerk unconscious.

They were taken to the local hospital.

The release did not say the condition of the clerk or if a suspect is in custody.

We will continue to follow this story.

