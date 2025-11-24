Cleveland Browns legend Bernie Kosar to be released from hospital following liver transplant

"It might not be victory Monday on the football field, but it is a Victory Monday for me at UH as I head into surgery today," Kosar said.
By WHIO Staff

CLEVELAND — Legendary Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar is expected to be released from a Cleveland hospital today, a week after undergoing a liver transplant.

Kosar underwent the procedure on Nov. 17 at University Hospitals.

“I’m so grateful to be heading home just one week after my liver transplant — and just in time for Monday Night Football and my birthday tomorrow," Kosar wrote on social media.

He received the liver from 21-year-old Bryce Dunlap, of North Olmsted, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

Dunlap died of complications from an anoxic brain injury.

As WOIO reported. Kosar publicly thanked the 21-year-old’s family online and called the transplant a “great gift.”

