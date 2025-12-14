Cleveland Browns legend Paul Wiggin dies at 91

CLEVELAND — Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Paul Wiggin has died, the franchise announced on Saturday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

He was 91 years old.

Wiggin spent his entire career with the Browns, playing with the team from 1957 to 1967.

TRENDING STORIES:

He did not miss a game during his career, playing in 146 straight games, according to the franchise.

Wiggin, a two-time Pro Bowler, was called a key member of the Browns’ defensive line during the 1964 season when the Browns won the NFL Championship.

In 146 games, Wiggin recorded 60.5 sacks, 19 fumble recoveries, two touchdowns, and three interceptions.

He was inducted into the Cleveland Browns Legend program in 2008.

After his playing career, Wiggin turned to coaching. He spent time on the coaching staffs of the San Francisco 49ers, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints, Minnesota Vikings, and at Stanford University, his alma mater.

Wiggin was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2005.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group