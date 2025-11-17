Cleveland Browns rookie QB’s home broken into during NFL debut

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Browns’ rookie quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, house was broken into, according to our CBS affiliate WOIO-19 TV.

The break-in happened as he was making his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Sanders had one touchdown and went 4-of-16 for 47 yards, WOIO-19 reported.

It is unclear if anything was stolen from Sanders’ home or if any arrests have been made.

This incident is the latest in a string of athletes’ homes being broken into while playing.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow’s home was broken into and ransacked last year.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

