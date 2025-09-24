Cleveland Guardian hitter carted off after foul ball hits him in face

CLEVELAND — It was a scary moment for fans at Progressive Field in Cleveland on Tuesday.

Cleveland Guardians designated hitter David Fry squared to bunt a 99-mph fastball from Detroit’s Tyler Skubel.

The ball (which was ruled a foul ball) hit Fry in the face, and he immediately dropped to the ground, according to MLB.com.

The Associated Press reported that he laid in the dirt for several minutes before being helped to his feet.

“It was straight to the face,” said Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt. “We’re all thinking about David and his family right now. Obviously, we’re glad he is OK, but obviously it’s a really scary moment.”

Medics transported Fry to a Cleveland hospital, where he stayed Tuesday night.

The Guardians said it would update his condition on Wednesday, the AP said.

Cleveland rallied to beat Detroit, 5-2. They are tied with the Tigers for first place in the AL Central with five games left to play.

They play the second of three games on Wednesday at 6:40 p.m.

