Coach injured during high school football game in Ohio

Football field green grass white yard markers to touchdown competition game
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL FIELD FILE PHOTO: Coach injured during high school football game in Ohio (Lane V. Erickson/Lane Erickson - stock.adobe.com)
By WHIO Staff

MENTOR — A coach was injured during an argument at a high school football game in Ohio on Friday.

It happened as Euclid High School took on Mentor High School in the final game of the 2025 regular season, according to our CBS affiliate, WOIO in Cleveland.

A fight broke out in front of Euclid’s team bench right before halftime.

A coach was accidentally hit in the head with a helmet while trying to break it up, according to WOIO.

Medics transported the coach to the hospital.

Mentor beat Euclid, 31-0, on Friday.

