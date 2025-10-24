Coffee stand with over 20,000 drink combinations eyes another Miami Valley location

7 Brew Coffee Stock Photo Photo contributed by 7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook) (7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook) /7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

SIDNEY — A popular coffee stand could be coming to another part of the Miami Valley.

7Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, has purchased land in Sidney, according to Shelby County property records.

7B Real Estate BT Holdings LLC purchased a property on Michigan Street last month. The LLC is the same owner for the 7Brew locations in Huber Heights and Springfield.

In addition to Huber Heights and Springfield, 7Brew also has locations in Springboro and Beavercreek.

News Center 7 has reached out to 7Brew to learn more about when the Sidney location may open. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

