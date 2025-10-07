Coffee stand with over 20,000 drink combinations to open in Dayton

7 Brew Coffee Stock Photo Photo contributed by 7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook) (7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook) /7 Brew Coffee (via Facebook))
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A coffee stand has announced its plans to open a location in Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, is planning to open a location at 310 North Springboro Pike, according to a media release.

TRENDING STORIES:

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Dayton area.

7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Springfield, and Springboro, according to its website.

A location is also under construction in Huber Heights.

The Dayton location plans to open later this year.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!