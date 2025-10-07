Coffee stand with over 20,000 drink combinations to open in Dayton

DAYTON — A coffee stand has announced its plans to open a location in Dayton.

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee stand offering over 20,000 unique drink combinations, is planning to open a location at 310 North Springboro Pike, according to a media release.

The stand will add 50 jobs to the Dayton area.

7 Brew has locations in Beavercreek, Springfield, and Springboro, according to its website.

A location is also under construction in Huber Heights.

The Dayton location plans to open later this year.

