Cold air sinking into the Valley

Arctic Blast
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Temperatures have dropped already!

Noticeably this morning, much of the Miami Valley was 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. The winds tamed back and skies remained mainly clear allowing for any “heat” we had yesterday to escape quickly.

As winds have shifted to the SE today and stay fairly calm comparatively speaking, highs today will be 10 degrees colder than yesterday. Staying around normal for this time of year.

Two cold front will swing through this weekend and each drop temperatures once again. The front that will pass through on Sunday will be the strongest, dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal. High temperatures on Monday will barely climb above freezing. Lows will drop in the low to middle 20s, leaving us with a hard freeze!

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!