Cold air sinking into the Valley

DAYTON — Temperatures have dropped already!

Noticeably this morning, much of the Miami Valley was 20 degrees colder than yesterday morning. The winds tamed back and skies remained mainly clear allowing for any “heat” we had yesterday to escape quickly.

As winds have shifted to the SE today and stay fairly calm comparatively speaking, highs today will be 10 degrees colder than yesterday. Staying around normal for this time of year.

Two cold front will swing through this weekend and each drop temperatures once again. The front that will pass through on Sunday will be the strongest, dropping temperatures nearly 20 degrees below normal. High temperatures on Monday will barely climb above freezing. Lows will drop in the low to middle 20s, leaving us with a hard freeze!

