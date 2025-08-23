Cold front to bring coolest air this season to the Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY — A mostly dry cold front will move through late Saturday night, according to Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

This may give us a stray shower or sprinkle, but the big story is going to be the chilly and dry air that comes behind it.

Dew points, a measure of moisture in the atmosphere, drop off the charts on the low end in the 40s, Marando said.

That’s some really dry air, especially for August standards.

Muggy Meter (WHIO)

This should mean the return of sunshine as we head back to work and school next week, but it also may mean the return of jackets in the mornings.

Low temperatures will drop over 10 degrees below average into the 50s and 40s, Marando said.

High temperatures will run up to the mid to low 70s, which is more typical of early October rather than late August.

Chilly Mornings (WHIO)

This is a big change of pace, as if summer were to end today, it would be the 8th warmest on record when you average the overnight lows and afternoon highs together.

The last time we had a summer this warm in the season was 1988, Marando said.

It will be interesting to see how this week impacts our statistics for meteorological summer, which ends on August 31.

The Record Book (WHIO)

