Cold shooting hurts UD men’s basketball in road loss at Cincinnati

Photo contributed by University of Dayton men's basketball (via Facebook)

Keonte Jones finishes an alley-oop against Cincinnati on Nov. 11, 2025

CINCINNATI — The University of Dayton men’s basketball never led on Tuesday in a 74-62 loss to Cincinnati at Fifth Third Arena.

Amael L’Etang led Dayton with 14 points while De’Shayne Montgomery added 13. Both players grabbed eight rebounds. Javon Bennett scored 12 points.

UD forced 24 turnovers, which led to 25 points. They shot just 2-of-26 from three-point range. Bennett went 1-of-10 from beyond the Arc.

The Flyers fall to 2-1 overall.

The Bearcats led by as much as 16 points in the first, 2-11, with 8:56 remaining in the first half. Dayton cut the halftime deficit to 33-26.

UD’s got back-to-back alley oops from Jordan Derkack to Montgomery and then Keonte Jones to cut it to 39-35.

UC built the lead back to 10, 48-38, with 10:16 to play. The Flyers got back-to-back three-point plays by Bennett and Montgomery to trim it to 48-44.

Derkack’s steal and alley-oop to Montgomery got Dayton to within two, 48-46. That’s as close as they got.

Cincinnati outscored UD, 12-2, in just under two minutes to build the lead back to 12 points, 60-48. UC’s largest second-half lead was 15 points.

The Flyers’ next game will be Saturday, Nov. 15, when they host Bethune-Cookman at the UD Arena. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.

Pregame coverage on WHIO Radio begins at 6:30 p.m. The game will also be carried here at WHIO.com.

