Collision leaves 2 drivers injured on State Route 49 near Arcanum

ARCANUM — A two-vehicle accident occurred at the intersection of SR 49 and the 49 East Alternate in Darke County on August 14, 2025, at approximately 10:13 am.

Scott Emerick, driving a 2025 Ford Escape, failed to yield the right of way and was struck by a 2004 Chevrolet 3500 truck driven by a 17-year-old from Greenville.

The collision happened when Emerick, traveling east on the 49 East Alternate, entered the path of the teen’s southbound truck on SR 49.

Emerick was transported to Wayne Healthcare with minor injuries, while Schlechty was treated at the scene.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the accident.

Both vehicles came to rest off the roadway following the collision.

The investigation by local authorities will continue to determine further details about the incident.

