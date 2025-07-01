Community discusses ways to help local Haitians as end of temporary protected status approaches

SPRINGFIELD — Community members gathered Monday night to talk about ways to keep families together as the end of Temporary Protected Status for Haitian immigrants in Springfield approaches.

The NAACP Springfield Branch hosted the town hall at the First Baptist Church.

As previously reported by News Center 7, the Trump administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) terminated the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Haitians currently living in the United States in June.

The TPS designation for Haiti ends on August 3, 2025, and termination will be effective on September 2, 2025.

Haitian Support Center Executive Director Viles Dorsainvil said the Haitian community in Springfield fears the unknown.

“We just do not know how they are operating and the people they’re after, anybody can be a victim,” Dorsainvil said.

President of the NAACP Springfield Branch Denise Williams said it’s time to talk about these topics.

“This was an important time to have this meeting with everyone. It is getting very scary.”

