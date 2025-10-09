Community gathers for vigil honoring 2 young adults killed in wrong-way crash on I-70

ENON, Clark County — Greenon High School’s football stadium was full of people Wednesday night, mourning two young adults killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson talks to the village's mayor about the recent loss LIVE on News Center 7 at 11:00.

News Center 7 crews watched the vigil off school property.

Enon Mayor Timothy Howard said the turnout represents how people in the community love and grieve.

The stands at the high school stadium were almost full. People were seen holding candles honoring the lives of Nevin Vince and his girlfriend, Natalie.

The restaurant where Nevin worked, The Last Queen, posted on social media confirming that Nevin and Natalie were two of the three people killed in the crash on Sunday morning.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office has not officially released the names of anyone who died.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a 55-year-old driver left a bar and ended up driving the wrong way on the interstate.

The driver hit three cars on the interstate near Brandt Pike just after 1 a.m.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

