Community group faces hurdle in efforts to bring new public hospital to Dayton

Public hearing for public hospital in Dayton (Mike Campbell/STAFF)
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The effort to put a tax initiative for a potential public hospital on the ballot has hit a roadblock.

News Center 7’s Mike Campbell breaks down what is causing the problem LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

The Clergy Community Coalition has been working to develop a new public hospital since Premier Health announced that the Good Samaritan Hospital would close.

However, the City of Dayton said the group failed to include required financial disclosure documents with their application.

The hurdle is creating frustration for everyone involved.

After three tries, the coalition did reach its required number of signatures to earn the public hearing.

Bishop Richard Cox told City Commissioners that the coalition believes city residents should have the right to decide whether they want to invest in a public hospital.

“Have some compassion, have some love, have a conscience, think about the people that don’t have adequate health care,” Cox said.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

