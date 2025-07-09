Community group faces hurdle in efforts to bring new public hospital to Dayton

DAYTON — The effort to put a tax initiative for a potential public hospital on the ballot has hit a roadblock.

The Clergy Community Coalition has been working to develop a new public hospital since Premier Health announced that the Good Samaritan Hospital would close.

However, the City of Dayton said the group failed to include required financial disclosure documents with their application.

The hurdle is creating frustration for everyone involved.

After three tries, the coalition did reach its required number of signatures to earn the public hearing.

Bishop Richard Cox told City Commissioners that the coalition believes city residents should have the right to decide whether they want to invest in a public hospital.

“Have some compassion, have some love, have a conscience, think about the people that don’t have adequate health care,” Cox said.

