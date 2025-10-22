Community honors Air Force veteran killed in crash

The family of Major Jonathan Dias confirmed that he died in a car crash in Tennessee.

Community comes together to honor an Air Force veteran

BELLBROOK — People came together to honor an Air Force Veteran killed in a crash.

Family, law enforcement, military personnel, and the governor’s patriot guard escorted his body from Dayton International Airport to a Bellbrook funeral home.

Dias leaves behind a wife and four children.

His funeral is on Saturday.

