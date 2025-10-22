Community honors Air Force veteran killed in crash

Community comes together to honor an Air Force veteran The family of Major Jonathan Dias confirmed that he died in a car crash in Tennessee.
By WHIO Staff

BELLBROOK — People came together to honor an Air Force Veteran killed in a crash.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The family of Major Jonathan Dias confirmed that he died in a car crash in Tennessee.

TRENDING STORIES:

Family, law enforcement, military personnel, and the governor’s patriot guard escorted his body from Dayton International Airport to a Bellbrook funeral home.

Dias leaves behind a wife and four children.

His funeral is on Saturday.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!