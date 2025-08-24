Community honors two students for going extra mile at Greene Co. fundraiser

Students at Greene Co. fundraiser Photo from: Malik Patterson/Staff
By WHIO Staff

GREENE COUNTY — Two local students were honored at a fundraiser in Greene County on Saturday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson was at this event. We will hear from both students tonight on News Center 7 at 11:00.

Whitetails Unlimited held its annual auction at the Greene County Fairgrounds to support kids in learning how to hunt.

Patterson said over 400 people attended the Shawnee Territory Chapter Auction.

Jasper Tall was one of two students recognized.

He helped save a classmate who passed out back in March.

“I was like, half asleep, and I guess adrenaline kicked in,” he said. “I was like, what’s going on? Basically, and then just kind of acted from there.”

Caden Church was also honored. He is blind but has been wrestling and now wants to hunt.

“I’ve always kind of wanted to do it,” he said.

