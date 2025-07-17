Community not happy about planned trash facility in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A local community is not happy about a new Rumpke transfer station being built.

News Center 7’s Mason Fletcher reports that residents are worried about the water runoff from the site. We have reactions from both neighbors and the EPA this morning on News Center 7 Daybreak from 4:25 a.m. until 7 a.m.

Rumpke Waste & Recycling is currently prepping for the new transfer station, which will be along S. Dayton-Lakeview Road in Bethel Township.

For about six months, residents have shared their concerns about the facility.

A person told News Center 7 that the area gets flooded with a couple of inches of rain. The site will have a retention pond to catch additional runoff.

The EPA said the water will be tested before it’s discharged. But many residents use well water and want to see how the EPA will protect their drinking water.

“The meeting was very disheartening, and I don’t feel the EPA really addressed our concerns,” said Wayne Massie.

Fletcher says the only thing still needed is final approval from the EPA director, and crews can begin construction on the site.

The facility is expected to be operational in late 2025, according to the project’s website.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

