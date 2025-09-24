Community organization needed to help get Dayton’s Violence Interruption Program up and running

DAYTON — Dayton city leaders talked about the Violence Interruption Program on Wednesday, but still could not say when it will start.

News Center 7's Taylor Robertson spoke to city leaders about the program. They say they still need community organizations.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the program was first unveiled in July 2024. Dayton Mayor Jeffrey Mims, Jr. said he had hoped to have the program up and running before Memorial Day of this year, but that did not happen.

In June 2025, Public Health Dayton and Montgomery County backed out of helping fund the program. The next month, it was announced that the Greater Dayton Area Hospital Association (GDAHA) would partner with the city to fund the program.

City leaders said on Wednesday that they still need community organizations to help get the program rolling.

