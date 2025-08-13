Community raising money for bus passes for Dayton Public Schools students

Former students are stepping up to help some Dayton Public Schools students get to school.

The initiative aims to address the transportation challenges faced by Dunbar students after part of the state budget made it illegal for Dayton Public Schools to provide RTA bus passes to high school students for transportation.

“It’s really heartbreaking. It’s scary, and then us, as a community, must stand up and do something,” Tara Campbell, a former Dunbar student, said. “To think about a child having to travel that long of a route to school, and anything could happen.”

She said the class of ’92 discussed what to do.

Now they are in the process of raising money, and then figure out who is in immediate need at the school.

Campbell said by no means is this a permanent solution.

“Just one person, put in $60 for one child. At least, we’ll try to help some kids,” she said.

Dr. David Lawrence, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools, acknowledged the efforts of community organizations.

He said the district is willing to work and back any organization willing to help, and has hope that things will improve.

“I’m confident that we’ll come up with some ideas around what happens after school to help transport kids home,” Lawrence said.

Campbell mentioned that bus passes will start being distributed as early as this week.

People can send their donations to the Wright-Patt Credit Union; the account name is Dunbar Class of 1992.

