Community rallies support after death of local business owner and school board member

DAYTON — Karen Wick, a respected leader and owner of CoCo’s Restaurant, passed away this past weekend.

Wick was a dedicated member of the Dayton Public School Board for eight years and was known for her involvement in several schools, including Horace Mann, Stivers, and EJ Brown.

“Her generosity with her time, her smile, her sense of being positive at all times in a world where there’s a lot of negativity, she just she really stood out. She’s a beacon,” said Dr. David Lawrence, Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools.

Flags at Dayton Public Schools are being flown at half-staff to honor Wick’s contributions to the community. Lawrence noted that Wick’s passing is significant, as it is rare for a sitting board member to die while in office.

Wick decided not to run for another term on the school board because she wanted to pursue a position as a city commissioner. Despite her busy schedule, she remained an active owner of CoCo’s Restaurant.

The family and staff at CoCo’s Restaurant are grieving and have chosen not to release a statement at this time, but they appreciate the overwhelming support from the community.

Dayton Public Schools plans to honor Wick by leaving an empty seat at the next two board meetings, with a new board member to be appointed in January.

Dr. Lawrence shared a fond memory of Wick, recalling a moment at Welcome Stadium when she playfully challenged him to a race on the track.

