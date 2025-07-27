Community thanks first responders who put out historic Catholic Church fire

MARIA STEIN — A community came together to thank first responders who helped extinguish a fire at a historic church.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with members of the St. John the Baptist Church parish in Maria Stein. They said there is a lot to do LIVE on News Center 7 at 6:00.

As previously reported by News Center 7, a large fire destroyed the historic church in late May.

The church’s roof and steeple were destroyed, but firefighters saved the rest of the building.

Church members told Patterson that the new building committee is focused on saving items from inside and what’s next.

“We really need to think about the next 100 years, you know, our future, because that’s what happened when this church was built, that’s what they did,” said Maria Rethman.

We will continue to follow this story.

