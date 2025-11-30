Computer services impacted after ransomware attack hits Ohio village

VILLAGE OF GOLF MANOR (HAMILTON COUNTY) — A small Ohio village is dealing with a ransomware attack that is impacting its computer services.

The Village of Golf Manor in Hamilton County was the victim of a cybersecurity incident that has “encrypted their computer network, including all available back-ups,” according to a Village of Ohio Resolution.

The village council passed Resolution No. 2025-30 on Nov. 24. It proposed to pay for the guidance of a third-party group of experts to help.

The resolution states that experts may advise the village “to make a ransom payment” in exchange for the decryption key for the village’s networks and backup data.

A council member told Cincinnati TV station, WXIX TV, that the Village of Golf Manor is not at any stage where they are interested in paying the ransom.

They added that the legal counsel assigned by their insurance company recommended that they pass this.

It is unknown if any personal data had been compromised.

