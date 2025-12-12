Concerns remain about accountability after State review of Children Services in Creachbaum death

DAYTON — The family of 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum, whose remains were found in Dayton, believes that local child service agencies failed to protect him despite multiple warnings from Dayton Public School workers.

Documents show Dayton Public School workers had reported several concerns about Creachbaum before his death, but the family claims that Montgomery and Clark County Children Services did not take appropriate action.

“They failed him, they do need to be held accountable for it,” said Chasity Rollins, Creachbaum’s cousin, told News Center in October.

“It’s scary that, you know, the people that are supposed to be responsible for looking out and protecting these children aren’t doing their jobs,” Michael Wright, the Creachbaum Estate Lawyer, stated.

Records from Dayton Public Schools show that a nurse and a paraprofessional at Ruskin School contacted police and children services numerous times regarding concerns about Hershal.

State Rep. Phil Plummer has been contacted by the family, and he plans to introduce more child protection legislation, even after leading reforms following the death of another child, Takoda Collins.

Police have arrested Hershal’s biological mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, in connection to his disappearance and discovery, although they are not charged with his death.

