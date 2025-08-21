Conserve water request dropped, boil advisory in effect for some after main breaks in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN — Village leaders have dropped a request for people to conserve water after multiple water main breaks in Jamestown caused a ‘strain’ on the water supply system.

The water main breaks were first found Wednesday afternoon and were responsible for low water pressure and discolored water into Thursday.

News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spent part of his day in Jamestown after the main breaks and found repairs being made in the area of East Washington and Church streets. The break on East Washington Street was the second in a year.

Thursday afternoon the village posted on social media the request to conserve water was no longer needed and water levels in the area water towers were back to normal.

Additionally a boil advisory was issued for people east of state Route 72 South. The boil advisory is expected to be in place for 48 hours and impacted residents will be notified when it is lifted.

We’ll update this story as we learn more.

