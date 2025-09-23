Construction begins development offering affordable housing for first-time homebuyers

DAYTON — Up to forty new homes are being built in Dayton neighborhoods for first-time homebuyers as part of the Montgomery County Land Bank’s Welcome Home Ohio Program.

The homes, constructed by Centerstone Homes and Ohio Regional Constructors, are designed to be energy-efficient and low-maintenance, featuring three bedrooms, two or two and a half bathrooms, and one or two-car garages.

These homes will also benefit from a 15-year property tax exemption.

“This is an exciting new chapter for us,” said Donna Davis, Madden Hills Neighborhood Association vice president. “We look forward to first-time homebuyers setting down roots and bringing new energy and opportunities to shape the future of Madden Hills moving forward.”

In addition to the new constructions, the program is renovating 20 more single-family homes across 17 Dayton neighborhoods, with completion expected by spring 2026.

Each home, whether new or renovated, includes a full package of new kitchen appliances and a washer/dryer set.

To qualify for purchasing these homes, buyers must be at or below 80% of the area median income for Montgomery County and obtain a pre-approval letter from a mortgage provider.

They are also required to complete a financial literacy program.

“The Land Bank’s target audience is intentional. This program is an opportunity for hardworking individuals to own a home, build generational wealth, and help further strengthen the fabric of the community,” Emmy Fabich, Housing Development Program manager, said.

