Construction of multi-million dollar transformation of former fairgrounds to innovation hub begins

DAYTON — Construction is underway on a project transforming the old Montgomery County Fairgrounds into a new innovation hub as part of the OnMain project in downtown Dayton.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

News Center 7’s Nick Foley spoke with leaders about the large project. He’ll have what it means for the Miami Valley tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

TRENDING STORIES:

Local, state, and federal leaders gathered together on Friday, representing decades of work and collaboration by countless agencies and people who shared the idea of making the Dayton region a hub for research, technology, and workforce development.

“This is a generational project for the city of Dayton. I truly mean that,” said Jeff Hoagland, President of the Dayton Development Coalition.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group