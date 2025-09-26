Construction of multi-million dollar transformation of former fairgrounds to innovation hub begins

OnMain groundbreaking
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — Construction is underway on a project transforming the old Montgomery County Fairgrounds into a new innovation hub as part of the OnMain project in downtown Dayton.

News Center 7’s Nick Foley spoke with leaders about the large project. He’ll have what it means for the Miami Valley tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

Local, state, and federal leaders gathered together on Friday, representing decades of work and collaboration by countless agencies and people who shared the idea of making the Dayton region a hub for research, technology, and workforce development.

“This is a generational project for the city of Dayton. I truly mean that,” said Jeff Hoagland, President of the Dayton Development Coalition.

