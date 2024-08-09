Construction of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s officially kicks off in Huber Heights

By WHIO Staff

HUBER HEIGHTS — Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s broke ground in Huber Heights Thursday evening.

Close to 100 people showed up for the announcement.

Mayor Jeff Gore said in his speech that the city was fully on board when the proposal first came across their email.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Groundbreaking of Ohio’s first Buc-ee’s to occur today

At the end of the speech, he gave Buc-ee’s owner and CEO, Arch Aplin III, a key to the city.

Aplin said he had been trying to get into Ohio for over a year, crediting the city leaders of Huber Heights for not only jumping on board but being eager.

The location is expected to be an economic boom for the city.

Aplin said it is expected to employ 200-250 people.

Barring any setbacks, the store is scheduled to be officially open around Christmas time 2025.




©2024 Cox Media Group

