Continued below average stretch with finally some rain chances

DAYTON - After having many days in a row now with high temperatures below average, things look to stay the same.

This Labor day weekend high temperatures will be in the upper 70s after the cool mornings. The big story this weekend is for another morning down in the 40s for many of us.

Dayton getting down to 49 Saturday morning now means that in the month of August, Dayton has had 3 separate low temperature days. That is quite rare for August since the last time Dayton had 3 or more August mornings starting below 50 was in 1986!

And summer doesn’t look to be returning soon since another cold front will sweep in on Wednesday. This does gives us a real chance that most of see some rain, which we really need!

But the cold front will usher in even cooler air behind it. Thursday and Friday’s highs may not make it out of the 60s! Thursday we may be nearing a record for the coolest afternoon high which is 66 degrees set back in 1974. We will be updating this through the week on our free WHIO Weather App.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Storm Center 7 Weather app for alerts as news breaks]

Add More to the Story here ...

[WATCH Storm Center 7 Weather on the following devices]

Add Conclusion to Weather Story here ...