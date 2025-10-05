Coroner called to fiery crash on I-70 in Huber Heights; EB lanes closed

Video from an iWitness 7 Viewer shows a large fire on I-70 EB.

HUBER HEIGHTS — At least one person is dead after a crash on I-70 in Huber Heights early Sunday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Around 1:12 a.m., crews were dispatched to reports of a crash on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike, according to a Huber Heights Police and Fire Dispatcher.

Investigators with the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed they responded to the scene.

TRENDING STORIES:

Additional details were not immediately available.

As of 8:30 a.m., all lanes remain closed on eastbound Interstate 70.

Video from an iWitness 7 Viewer shows a large fire on I-70 EB.

This is a developing story; we will continue to update.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group