Coroner formally IDs 3 people killed in wrong-way crash on I-70

Greenon High School’s football stadium was full of people Wednesday night, mourning two young adults killed in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 70.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The coroner’s office has formally identified the three people who were in Sunday’s wrong-way crash on Interstate 70.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Thursday that Nevin Vince, 18, Natalie Daly, 18, and Doniell Snow, 55, died early Sunday morning on I-70 eastbound near Brandt Pike.

In a news conference on Tuesday, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office previously said that a 55-year-old driver left a bar and ended up driving the wrong way on the interstate.

The driver hit three cars on the interstate near Brandt Pike just after 1 a.m.

One driver was seriously hurt, and the at-fault driver died.

Friends told News Center 7 that Nevin and Natalie, who recently graduated from Greenon, were also killed.

The owner of Last Queen told News Center 7 that everyone is in shock.

He closed the restaurant on Wednesday so employees could attend the vigil.

In a social media post, the restaurant said in part, Nevin was hard-working, kind, and carried himself with a relaxed confidence.

The post went on to say that in the two years Nevin worked for them, he made their lives better.

Near the tennis courts, the name Abbey was lit up with lights.

In September, another Greenon student, Abigail Campbell, was on her way to Bible study when she crashed into a tree and died.

The district told News Center 7 that she was a member of the girls’ tennis team and attended the Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center.

Enon’s mayor spoke with News Center 7’s Taylor Robertson about both crashes.

He said it’s been hard for the close-knit community.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

