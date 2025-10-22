Coroner gives new details in death of 7-year-old boy

DAYTON — The cause and manner of death have been released for 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum.

Creachbaum’s cause of death was ruled as undetermined, and the manner of death was also undetermined, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the 7-year-old’s remains were found by police near a wooden embankment in July after concerned family members reported not seeing him for weeks.

Creachbaum’s mother, Ashley Johnson, and her boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, are facing charges in his death.

Kendrick is accused of tampering with evidence and gross abuse of a corpse related to Creachbaum’s death.

Johnson is facing an obstruction of justice charge.

Kendrick led investigators to Creachbaum’s remains, just hours after he first called 911, claiming the boy had been kidnapped, court documents allege.

Court documents also show that Kendrick admitted that while Johnson was in the hospital in late May, he hit Creachbaum twice, pushed him down, then hid his body when he died the next day.

Police say Kendrick and Johnson stayed silent about his death for weeks, right up until their admissions to detectives.

Both have requested competency evaluations.

The Estate of Hershall Creachbaum Jr. has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against multiple agencies in Montgomery and Clark counties.

News Center 7 has reached out to prosecutors to see if additional charges will be sought, considering the new information.

This story will be updated.

