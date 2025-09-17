Coroner: Human skull found in sewer system in Butler County

HAMILTON — The Butler County Coroner’s Office is revealing new details about human remains that were discovered in a sewer system in Butler County last month.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the remains were found in Hamilton near Third and Market streets on August 27.

A Hamilton Police detective and a death investigator with the coroner’s office went into the sewer to investigate and determined the remains were a human skull.

There were no other remains found with the skull.

Since then, the skull has been inspected by a forensic pathologist and a forensic anthropologist.

“The skull is that of an adult white male. No age range was given. There is no trauma to the skull. It is unknown from where the remains originated or how long (the) person has been deceased,” the coroner’s office said in a release.

A biological sample was sent to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations for DNA extraction and analysis.

The case remains under investigation.

