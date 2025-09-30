Coroner identifies body found in Stillwater river

HARRISON TOWNSHIP — The body that was found in Stillwater River over the weekend has been identified.

News Center 7 previously reported that a local kayaker found a body in the Shiloh area of Stillwater River just after 1 p.m. on Sunday.

On Tuesday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the body as 47-year-old Craig Hall.

The coroner’s report did not list a cause of death.

A preliminary investigation done by Five River Metro Parks indicated that no foul play was involved, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

News Center 7 will continue to follow this story.

©2025 Cox Media Group