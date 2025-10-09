Coroner identifies driver who killed 2 teens in fiery I-70 wrong-way crash

HUBER HEIGHTS — The coroner in Montgomery County officially identified the driver who caused a fiery, deadly wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 early Sunday morning.

The driver was identified as 55-year-old Doniell Snow. Investigators said he caused the crash that killed 18-year-old Natalie Daly and 18-year-old Nevin Vince.

Family and friends confirmed to News Center 7 that Vince and Daly were killed in the vehicle that Snow is accused of hitting head-on.

Investigators with the coroner’s office and deputies in Montgomery County said they are still trying to piece together information from a devastating crash that left several vehicles in pieces.

The crash shut down part of Interstate 70 for 11 hours. According to deputies, Snow was driving a White Tahoe westbound in the eastbound lanes. They indicated that several 911 callers thought Snow drove up an exit ramp deliberately, but they have not been able to confirm that.

Montgomery County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeremy Roy said, “Based on social media posts and video evidence, we have been able to track the at-fault driver to a local bar prior to the crash.”

News Center 7 reached out to the sheriff’s office on Thursday to see if they are now ready to release the name of the bar, where they believe Snow was. We were told they have no new information to release.

News Center 7 also learned that Snow lived in a home in Englewood, about nine miles west of Huber Heights.

The superintendent of Greenon Local Schools released a statement Thursday and said Vince and Daly graduated this past spring, and both were members of the class of 2025.

Vince worked for the past two years at The Last Queen restaurant in Enon. The owner told News Center 7 on Tuesday that Vince was a great worker but an even better person.

Adrian Shergill said, “Nevin is a huge loss to us, to the community, to his family, to his parents, mom, and dad. I mean, you know, it’s a massive loss.”

The sheriff’s office said they believe Snow’s vehicle was traveling around 80 mph when it hit the vehicle the two teens were in.

The Tahoe spun into another vehicle, and the 33-year-old driver of that car is listed in critical condition after climbing out of his burning car.

