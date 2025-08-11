Coroner IDs 16-year-old found dead in Dayton neighborhood

North Hedges Investigation
By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The 16-year-old boy found dead in a Dayton neighborhood last week has been identified.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

David Crowder, Jr. was identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

TRENDING STORIES:

As previously reported, Dayton police were called to N. Hedges and E. Second streets around 5:20 p.m. on Thursday in response to an unresponsive person.

In a 911 call obtained by News Center 7, a woman said she found her son in his room, not breathing.

When police got to the scene, they found Crowder deceased at the scene.

The Dayton Police Department’s Homicide Unit is investigating his death.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK99.1FM - New Country Logo
    View All
    1-937-457-0991

    The K-Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k99online.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!