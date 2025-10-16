17-year-old whose death sparked hours-long investigation in Washington Twp. formally identified

Sergeant Isaiah Keller said a Hospice Nurse told detectives they had pronounced a 17-year-old boy deceased after he passed away overnight at the home.

Death of 17-year-old under investigation in Washington Township

WASHINGTON TWP. — The Montgomery County Coroner has formally identified the 17-year-old whose death sparked an hours-long sheriff’s office investigation at a Washington Twp. home Wednesday.

Nathan Arnold, 17, was identified as the person found dead in the home, Montgomery County Coroner Dr. Kent Harshbarger said in a media release Thursday.

Arnold’s preliminary cause and manner of death were not released pending further investigation by the coroner’s office.

Arnold was pronounced dead in a home in the 300 block of Lightbeam Drive in Washington Twp. around 6:30 a.m., Harshbarger said.

A hospice nurse told detectives they had pronounced a 17-year-old boy deceased after he passed away overnight at the home, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Isaiah Keller said in an updated media release Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit Detectives and the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

It remains unclear if the 17-year-old was receiving hospice care. And additional details about the investigation were not released Thursday by the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigation Unit.

