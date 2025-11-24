Coroner IDs 19-year-old killed in crash at busy Dayton intersection

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — A 19-year-old woman died in a crash that injured two others in Dayton over the weekend.

Uldus Shokhzodayeva was identified Monday morning by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as the person killed in the crash.

As News Center 7 previously reported, she died after a car ended up wedged underneath a semi at the intersection of Troy Street and Stanley Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

A third vehicle was involved in the crash.

A Dayton Police sergeant on the scene told News Center 7 that Shokhzodayeva was a passenger in the car that was believed to be at fault in the crash.

The driver of that car and the driver of the tanker were taken to local hospitals for treatment.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that the driver of the third vehicle, a tan car, was “okay.”

The crash remains under investigation.

We’ll provide updates as we learn more.

