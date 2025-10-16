Coroner IDs 23-year-old man killed after being hit by car in Butler Co.

BUTLER COUNTY — The coroner’s office has identified the man killed after being hit by a car in Butler County on Saturday.

The Butler County Coroner’s Office says that Cory McQuitty, 23, from Hamilton, died from multiple traumatic injuries on Saturday due to an accident, according to Butler County Coroner Dr. Lisa Mannix.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Butler County deputies responded around 5:45 a.m. on Saturday to reports of a person hit by a car around Reily Millville Road near Woodbine Road in Hanover Township.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that they were driving on Reily Millville Road when they saw a man lying in the middle of the road.

After speaking with witnesses and gathering evidence, investigators determined that McQuitty was hit by an eastbound vehicle that left the scene.

Contact Sgt. Steven Poff at (513) 785-1218 for any information about this crash.

