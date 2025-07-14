Coroner IDs 23-year-old killed in motorcycle crash

Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Cruiser FILE PHOTO
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A man dead after a motorcycle crash in Washington Township has been identified.

On July 10, deputies responded just after 10:30 p.m. to Paragon Road just north of Miamisburg-Centerville Road (SR-725) on reports of a crash involving a motorcycle and truck, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies found a 23-year-old man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Nathaniel Hopper, and took him to an area hospital.

Hopper was pronounced dead a short time later.

An investigation found that Hopper was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle northbound on Paragon Road when he hit a 2005 GMC Sierra truck.

A 53-year-old man drove the truck and was not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies believe speed was a factor in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.

