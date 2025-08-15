Coroner IDs 23-year-old man killed in shooting near Dayton apartment complex

New developments after a shooting at an apartment.

DAYTON — The 23-year-old man killed in a shooting near a Dayton apartment complex late Wednesday night has been identified.

Deelaquan Smith was identified on Friday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As reported by News Center 7, Dayton officers responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3000 block of Valerie Arms Drive just before 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

A woman told News Center 7 on Thursday that the gunfire woke her up.

“We were just asleep, and I heard ‘pow, pow, pow,’ and I was startled awake,” Carlisa Steele said.

She and her next-door neighbor looked outside to see how bad it was.

“We saw the crime tape, we saw a police officer out there taking pictures of the car,” Steele said.

“By the time I came out the door, it was just chaos. Everybody, a lot of police cars,” Dawn Phillips said.

Medics took Smith to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Dayton Police told News Center 7 on Thursday that detectives from its homicide unit are investigating this shooting.

Police have not said anything about a suspect or a motive.

