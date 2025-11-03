Coroner IDs 25-year-old woman killed in I-75 crash

By WHIO Staff

DAYTON — The woman who died in a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday morning has been identified.

Alexis Pernell, 25, was identified Monday by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the crash was reported shortly before 4 a.m. on I-75 southbound near Salem Avenue.

A Montgomery County Regional Dispatch sergeant confirmed on Saturday that one person was reportedly trapped in the vehicle.

All lanes of I-75 southbound were closed in the area while crews investigated.

News Center 7 has reached out to Dayton Police for more information on how the crash happened and if anyone else was hurt. We’ll update this story as we learn more.

